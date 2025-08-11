Posted August 11, 2025 In Press Release

New T-REX 2X Long CRCL Daily Target ETF (CBOE: CCUP) Offers 2x Daily Exposure to Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL).

August 11, 2025 — REX Shares (“REX”), in partnership with Tuttle Capital Management (“Tuttle”), today announced the launch of the T-REX 2X Long CRCL Daily Target ETF (CBOE: CCUP), offering 200% daily exposure to Circle Internet Group, Inc., the company behind one of the world’s most widely used and regulated stablecoins, USDC.

This launch comes at a critical moment for the digital asset ecosystem, following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which provides a clear regulatory framework for stablecoin issuance and adoption. Circle connects traditional finance and digital assets, enabling secure, 24/7 transactions and unlocking new opportunities for global commerce.

“T-REX ETFs are created for traders who want targeted exposure to market leaders driving innovation,” said Scott Acheychek, COO of REX Financial. “Circle is at the heart of the shift toward a digital-first economy, and this ETF allows traders to engage directly with the company leading stablecoin adoption and digital payments.”

Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, added, “With Circle’s expanding role in enabling an institutional-grade digital payments network and the regulatory clarity brought by the GENIUS Act, we see strong demand from investors looking for tactical exposure to this next wave of financial infrastructure.”

CCUP marks the latest addition to the T-REX ETF suite, which now includes over 25 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs providing 2x and -2x exposure to leading tech companies like Tesla, NVIDIA, Strategy, and spot crypto with Bitcoin and Ether.

Investing in the Funds is not equivalent to investing directly in CRCL.

For full fund information, holdings, and risk disclosures, visit www.rexshares.com/trex.

About REX

REX is an innovative provider of exchange-traded products specializing in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs, with over $7 billion in assets under management. REX is renowned for its MicroSectors™ and T-REX product lines and recently introduced a series of option-based income strategies. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gregory FCA for REX

rexfin@gregoryfca.com

Matthew Tuttle for Tuttle Capital

mtuttle@TuttleCap.com

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Important Risks

Investing in a REX Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The REX Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its leveraged investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. In addition, the Fund presents risks not traditionally associated with other mutual funds and ETFs. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.

Leverage Risk. The Funds obtain investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in these Funds is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the underlying stock will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the underlying, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds’ investment advisor.

