Synopsys Stock Sinks On Light FY25 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Synopsys said the fourth quarter was a strong finish to a transformational year for the company.

Synopsys Stock Sinks On Light FY25 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 8:58 PM IST

Sunnyvale, California-based Synopsys, Inc. ($SNPS), a supplier of tools and services for the semiconductor industry, announced fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations. However, the stock retreated on a lackluster revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025.

The company reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40, exceeding the consensus of $3.30 and the year ago’s $3.00

Snyopsys’ revenue was a record $1.64 billion, up 11% year-over-year (YoY), also above the average analysts’ estimate of $1.63 billion.

Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys, said, “The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a transformational year for Synopsys. We achieved record financial results while doubling down on our strategy with the sale of our Software Integrity business and the pending acquisition of Ansys.”

Looking ahead, Synopsys guided fiscal year 2025 first-quarter non-GAAP EPS to $2.77-$2.82 and revenue to $1.435 billion-$1.465 billion. According to Yahoo Finance data, analysts, on average, expect the numbers to be $2.79 billion and $1.47 billion, respectively.

The company guided full-year 2025 non-GAAP EPS between $14.88 and $14.96 and revenue to range between $6.745 billion and $6.805 billion. 

Stocktwits data showed that the consensus estimates are at $14.89 billion and $6.84 billion, respectively.

At last check, Synopsys stock was down 9.71% at $530.93.  Baird analyst Joe Vruwink attributed the adverse stock reaction to the headline revenue miss. He, however, said the stock pullback is a good buying opportunity.

“While the underlying growth of ~11.5-12.5% YoY is ~100bp below our expectation, there appears to be added pragmatism in this framework, creating future opportunity should fundamentals/ execution progress as we expect,” the analyst said.

Vrunwink maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on Synopsys stock and reduced the price target from $644 to $630.

snps-sentiment.png  SNPS sentiment and message volume December5, 2024, as of 10:21 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail mood toward the stock was ‘extremely bearish’ (4/100), the lowest in a year, down from the ‘extremely bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume remained ‘extremely high.’

The stock has gained about 14% for the year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Ford Stock Slips Toward Fourth Day Of Losses After Wolf Research Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Weakens

Ford Stock Slips Toward Fourth Day Of Losses After Wolf Research Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Weakens

Top Semiconductor Stocks Driving Retail Chatter Premarket: HIMX, ON, ATOM, MRVL, CSIQ

Top Semiconductor Stocks Driving Retail Chatter Premarket: HIMX, ON, ATOM, MRVL, CSIQ

OPEC+ Extends Production Cuts Till End Of March 2025: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

OPEC+ Extends Production Cuts Till End Of March 2025: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

ChargePoint Stock Powers Up After Q3 Earnings Results: Wall Street And Retail Aligned In Cheer

ChargePoint Stock Powers Up After Q3 Earnings Results: Wall Street And Retail Aligned In Cheer

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM Salary, perks and other benefits RBA

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM salary, perks and other benefits

Who is IAS Soumya Jha? A Success story of dedication and service RBA

Who is IAS Soumya Jha? A Success story of dedication and service

Ford Stock Slips Toward Fourth Day Of Losses After Wolf Research Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Weakens

Ford Stock Slips Toward Fourth Day Of Losses After Wolf Research Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Weakens

IAS Riya Dabi Vs IAS Tina Dabi: Know what these sisters have achieved RBA

IAS Riya Dabi Vs IAS Tina Dabi: Know what these sisters have achieved

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon