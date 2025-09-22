Year-to-date, Swan Defence shares have gained a staggering 1426%.

Shares of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries and PNC Infratech shot up on Monday, driven by deal wins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

Shares of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) hit a record high on Monday, after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for an investment of ₹4,250 crore.

The partnership will focus on modernizing shipyard infrastructure, expanding capacity, strengthening domestic supply chains, and developing a skilled workforce.

Under the MoU, ₹3,500 crore will be allocated to expand the Pipavav Port shipyard. The expansion will include upgrades to slipways, jetties, cranes, block fabrication facilities, and dredging operations.

A ₹200 crore Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be established at the shipyard to train over 1,000 people annually in advanced shipbuilding, R&D, and retrofitting technologies.

Additionally, a 200-acre Maritime Cluster will be developed with a ₹550 crore investment to foster ancillary industries.

The stock hit its upper circuit limit on Monday. Year-to-date, Swan Defence shares have gained a staggering 1426.8%.

PNC Infratech

The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) for a major infrastructure project. The contract involves the construction of a high-level bridge along with an approach road spanning 21.3 km on the Hathouri-Atrar-Bavangama-Aurai route in Bihar.

The project will be executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis, with a scheduled execution timeline of 1,095 days. The total value of the order is ₹495.54 crore.

While the stock has shed 7% year-to-date, it has seen some buying interest over the past three months, gaining 5.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<