Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is drawing investor attention on Friday after the company announced that it will report the second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2026 earnings on February 3.

The company offers servers, AI systems, storage, IoT devices, networking equipment, software, and support services to customers across cloud data centers and edge computing.

Super Micro stock traded 3% higher in Friday’s premarket.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

SMCI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 23, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said that in the past, Supermicro has usually issued guidance updates without giving the actual earnings date in advance, and hence, the company sharing the report date right away is a positive sign.

Another user said the stock is an undervalued gem.

Analysts see Q2 revenue at $10.34 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49, according to Fiscal AI data.

Wall Street Take

On Tuesday, Citi lowered the price target on Super Micro to $39 from $48 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares after it adjusted targets for the technology hardware group in 2026, as per TheFly.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Super Micro with a ‘Sell’ rating and a $26 price target. The firm expects the company to remain strong in the AI server market but sees limited visibility for improving profits.

On January 11, the company announced partnerships to provide AI-driven retail solutions, using its Edge AI systems and Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell technology to help stores and supply chains become smarter and more profitable.

SMCI stock has declined by over 2% in the past 12 months.

