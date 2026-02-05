Sunrun’s stock has gained nearly 13% so far this year, building on the 98% jump in 2025 as the company’s solar products see steady demand.

On Tuesday, the company said customer participation in Sunrun’s distributed power plant programs in 2025 grew more than fivefold.

The company expects to have 10 gigawatt-hours of dispatchable capacity online by the end of 2028.

Solar companies are expected to benefit from rising demand for battery storage, which can store excess solar power for use on cloudy days and during power outages.

Shares of Sunrun Inc. jumped more than 12% on Wednesday, marking their best session in nearly four months and extending gains for a second straight day, as investors grew more optimistic about the company’s power plant programs amid a surge in dispatched energy and rising electricity demand driven by AI. The stock added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, the company said customer participation in Sunrun’s distributed power plant programs in 2025 grew more than fivefold and dispatched nearly 18 gigawatt-hours of energy from batteries to support grids across America.

Sunrun’s stock has jumped nearly 13% so far this year, building on the 98% jump in 2025 as the company’s solar products see steady demand and also on the back of a new multi-year partnership with NRG Energy to accelerate the adoption of distributed energy, including home battery storage in Texas.

Quintupling Customer Participation For Sunrun

Sunrun is a provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants delivering new, dispatchable energy to the grid at scale. The company noted that the recent 18 gigawatt-hours dispatched electricity could power 15 million homes for one hour, with a combined peak output of 416 megawatts, a capacity greater than many fossil-fuel peaker plants.

The company said more than 106,000 Sunrun customers were enrolled in Sunrun’s 17 distributed power plant programs in 2025, an increase from nearly 20,000 from a year ago. The electricity dispatches supported the grid during critical hours, helped prevent power outages, and put downward pressure on energy costs for all ratepayers.

Sunrun said that grid operators across the country are sounding the alarm, as electricity demand driven by AI, data centers, electrification, and extreme weather has outpaced new electricity generation.

The 17 programs leverage Sunrun’s 217,000 home battery storage systems, and the company expects to have 10 gigawatt-hours of dispatchable capacity online by the end of 2028.

Solar Stocks See A New Rush

On Tuesday, Enphase Energy’s better-than-expected outlook for the first quarter of the year put the spotlight on how solar stocks. Solar companies are expected to benefit from rising demand for battery storage, which can store excess solar power for use on cloudy days and during power outages.

Shares of Enphase Energy closed up nearly 39% on Wednesday, and SolarEdge’s stock gained 13%.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Sunrun improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the next few weeks would be volatile for RUN stock.

Another bullish user said that RUN stock was “undervalued.”

Shares of Sunrun have gained 140% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<