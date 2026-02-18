The tech giant said it is rolling out its National Partnerships for AI framework in India, building on earlier work with U.S. and U.K. authorities.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) is expanding its artificial intelligence footprint in India through a series of government alliances and research collaborations unveiled at the country’s global AI summit.

The announcement came after CEO Sundar Pichai met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss initiatives that can support India’s push to embed AI across sectors.

The effort, led by Google DeepMind, aims to widen access to advanced AI systems while aligning them with national ambitions in science, education, and energy.

The company said it is rolling out its National Partnerships for AI framework in India, building on earlier work with U.S. and U.K. authorities to ensure frontier AI tools serve public needs.

Through Google.org, the company launched two separate $30 million initiatives.

Alphabet’s Class A stock inched 0.75% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

