The company won a contract to deploy a security ecosystem for an under-construction cultural center in Hong Kong.

SU Group will leverage its expertise in extra-low-voltage security solutions to help manage the facility.

It expects the latest award to serve as a pathway to securing larger public-sector tenders.

The company said the contract was valued at more than $1 million.

Shares of SU Group (SUGP) surged on Tuesday after the security services provider was awarded a crucial public-sector contract for an under-construction facility that will serve as the Hong Kong Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s primary hub.

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At the time of writing, SUGP stock was up 15% in premarket trade.

Why Does The Contract Matter For SUGP?

SU Group expects the latest award to serve as a pathway to securing larger public-sector tenders and aligns with its approach to scaling its business. The company will leverage its expertise in extra-low-voltage security solutions to help manage the facility's safety, security, operational efficiency, and long-term resilience.

"We are proud to support one of Hong Kong's most important cultural infrastructure projects with a highly integrated ELV security solution," said Dave Chan, CEO of SU Group. "In markets where reliability, technical expertise, and execution quality are essential, continued wins in large-scale public-sector projects validate our platform and support our long-term growth strategy.”

Breakdown Of SUGP’s Contract

As part of the security ecosystem, SU Group has planned to deploy a network of 336 high-definition CCTV cameras; 435 public address systems; 50 intercom systems; 28 location e-Call systems; and 100 video-enabled door access control systems at the upcoming facility.

Moreover, the company will also install a communal aerial broadcast distribution system to strengthen network signals throughout the property, and a water leakage detection system spread across 80 locations inside.

The contract was valued at more than $1 million, which the company expects to recognize by the end of the year.

What Retail Thinks About SUGP

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward SUGP stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours.

SUGP stock has declined more than 80% so far this year and over the past 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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