Stripe is expected to tap into the $350 billion market opportunity of AI-powered commerce and digital asset infrastructure by the end of the decade, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

Stripe has also developed Tempo, which is a Layer-1 payments-focused blockchain.

Stripe reportedly stands to benefit from the traction it has gained with AI startups amid a rise in “agentic commerce.”

While Stripe is not listed at the moment, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the firm trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Beneficiary Of Borderless Financial Services

The firm stated that Stripe is poised to lead “twin revolutions in intelligence and money movement.” It also noted that Stripe could emerge as a beneficiary of “borderless” financial services.

This comes after Stripe acquired multiple firms in the cryptocurrency sector, including Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform, and Privy, a provider of crypto wallets. Stripe has also developed Tempo, which is a Layer-1 payments-focused blockchain.

Tempo recently raised $500 million in a Series A round led by Greenoaks and Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital, according to a report by Fortune. This fundraising round values Tempo at $5 billion. Sequoia and SV Angel were also among the participants in the round.

