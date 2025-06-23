The Bitcoin proxy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, stated in a filing with the SEC that it acquired 245 Bitcoin at a total cost of $26 million.

Strategy Inc.’s (MSTR) shares fell 0.9% on Monday after the company disclosed its second smallest weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase in nearly three months.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up almost 1% over the past 24 hours

While Strategy has gone a few weeks without making any Bitcoin purchase, the past week’s acquisition was the smallest since its transaction in March, when the Michael Saylor co-founded company bought 130 BTC.

The Bitcoin proxy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it acquired 245 Bitcoin at a total cost of $26 million, which comes to around an average price of $105,856 per BTC.

As of June 22, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings stood at 592,345, at an average price of $70,861 per BTC, totaling $41.87 billion.

At current prices, Strategy’s total holdings are worth $71.72 billion, with an unrealized gain of 71.3%.

The company stated that its BTC yield stood at 19.2%, an increase of 10 basis points from its previous purchase.

Monday’s acquisition follows Strategy’s previous purchase of $1.05 billion, netting the company 10,100 Bitcoin at an average price of $104,080 per BTC.

This also marks the fourth consecutive purchase of Bitcoin that the company conducted without selling its common stock. For the latest purchase, the company used net proceeds from the sale of the company’s strike preferred stock (STRK) and strife preferred stock (STRF).

Strategy’s shares are up nearly 26% year-to-date and nearly 165% over the past 12 months. On the other hand, Bitcoin is up nearly 8% year-to-date and 56% over the past 12 months.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Strategy stock and Bitcoin has been in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past week.

