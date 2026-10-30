This week's analyst moves highlighted select technology and e-commerce companies gaining confidence while solar, search advertising and appliance businesses faced growing investor concerns.

Barclays upgraded Tesla to ‘Overweight’ on merger potential with SpaceX and Robotaxi progress.

Citi upgraded MercadoLibre to ‘Buy,’ viewing its recent share price drop as a buying opportunity.

Citizens downgraded Alphabet to ‘Market Perform,’ citing slower search growth.

Wall Street analysts issued a mixed set of stock calls this week, upgrading Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Broadcom (AVGO) and MercadoLibre (MELI) on AI-driven growth opportunities, potential deals and regional market expansion. Meanwhile, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Whirlpool (WHR) faced downgrades as analysts flagged slowing growth, margin pressure and intensifying competition.

Tesla’s Potential SpaceX Merger Raises Optimism

Barclays upgraded Tesla stock (TSLA) to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and increased its price target to $450 from $370, implying a 12% upside potential from the stock’s last close. Analyst Dan Levy pointed to a possible combination with Elon Musk’s other venture, SpaceX (SPCX), that could improve prospects for Tesla's main automotive business and advance its Robotaxi operations.

According to the firm, the potential Tesla-SpaceX transaction could create benefits through greater business integration and address ownership considerations involving Elon Musk. Last week, SpaceX and Tesla confirmed they set up independent board committees to explore closer ties between the companies, including a possible merger.

Morningstar also offered support, saying combining Tesla and SpaceX could be a smart move because their businesses complement each other. Tesla could supply batteries and solar products to SpaceX, while Grok could support its self-driving technology and humanoid robots.

Broadcom And MercadoLibre Get A Vote Of Confidence

DA Davidson turned bullish on Broadcom stock (AVGO), upgrading it to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and lifting its price target to $400 from $350. The analyst expects Anthropic to move ahead with a public listing and secure additional funding, followed by a potential OpenAI IPO next year.

These developments could help Broadcom grow in the coming years. The analyst believes investors are underestimating the chances of these deals happening, which could give the stock an upside if they go through.

Broadcom has a close relationship with Anthropic, supplying chips, equipment, and financing for its AI infrastructure expansion. Broadcom has also agreed to provide up to $42 billion in financing to support Anthropic's spending. The deal could make Anthropic Broadcom's biggest chip-design customer next year.

MercadoLibre received a ‘Buy’ rating from Citi, which previously rated the stock ‘Neutral’. The firm slightly lowered its price target to $2,050 from $2,100 but believes the recent decline offers an attractive buying opportunity. Citi expects the Latin American e-commerce and financial services company to expand faster than consumer markets in its operating regions. The analyst also believes high borrowing costs in Brazil could put pressure on competing businesses.

MercadoLibre stock tumbled more than 8% this week and is on track for its worst week since May, after a sharp selloff triggered by Brazil's election results. Famed investor Michael Burry said that MELI's sharp decline offered a buying opportunity.

Alphabet And Enphase Energy Face Analyst Concerns

Citizens lowered its rating on Alphabet to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ after its third-quarter results. The firm noted that search growth slowed from the previous quarter, even though search activity reached its highest level in five years.

The analyst sees challenges in converting search activity into advertising revenue as Google shifts toward AI-powered summaries and agent-based services. Increasing competition in the AI assistant market could make the transition more difficult. Alphabet stock is down 11% and is tracking its worst weekly performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enphase Energy stock received two separate downgrades. Oppenheimer cut its rating to ‘Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ after the company missed Q3 estimates and issued a weaker-than-expected Q4 outlook.

The firm pointed to an estimated quarterly revenue base of around $200 million for Enphase's core operations. It also warned that price cuts in energy storage products are pressuring gross margins. Higher interest rates and limited adoption of alternative financing options continue to weigh on U.S. residential solar installations.

Roth Capital downgraded Enphase to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and slashed its price target to $30 from $55. Analyst Philip Shen pointed to weak Q3 results and a disappointing Q4 forecast. The firm also plans to lower its earnings and profit margin estimates despite Enphase's strong technology and growth potential.

Whirlpool Downgraded As Competition Intensifies

Stifel lowered its rating on Whirlpool’s stock to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’ and cut its price target to $20 from $30 following weaker Q3 results and outlook. Whirlpool's North American appliance revenue fell 8.3% to $2.50 billion as demand weakened. Operating profit dropped 44.7% to $74 million. In Latin America, appliance revenue grew 6.9% to $858 million, but operating profit declined 61.3% to $18 million.

The analyst expects the appliance maker's difficulties to deepen as it loses ground in the important U.S. market. Planned price increases to recover higher costs could further hurt demand, particularly as competitors offer incentives and consumers show limited loyalty to individual appliance brands.

So far this year, TSLA, AVGO, MELI, ENPH, GOOGL and WHR stocks have declined between 0.3% and 59%.

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