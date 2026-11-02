Consumer staples and discretionary ETFs posted weekly gains despite broader market weakness, boosted by earnings and raised outlooks.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 1.31%, gaining for a fourth straight week, while the Consumer Discretionary fund climbed 2.02%.

Crocs surged 25.5% after a Q3 beat across both brands and a third consecutive FY26 guidance raise.

Sprouts cut its 2026 outlook after missing estimates, and Coursera drew price-target cuts on soft Q4 guidance.

Consumer stocks outperformed the broader market last week, with Crocs (CROX), Wingstop (WING) and Carvana (CVNA) leading gains as investors cheered earnings strength, improved growth prospects and expansion plans. Crocs stock surged after raising its 2026 outlook for a third straight quarter, while Coursera (COUR) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) led the weekly decliners.

U.S. consumer stocks outpaced the broader market last week as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped. Crocs Inc. (CROX), Wingstop Inc. (WING) and Carvana Co. (CVNA) were the standouts. Coursera Inc. (COUR), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) and MercadoLibre (MELI) were among the laggards.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rose 1.31%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gained 2.02%.

Consumer Sector ETFs Outpace A Weaker Market

During the week of Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, XLP rose for a fourth straight week, suggesting investors continued to lean on defensive staples. XLY posted its second straight weekly gain, suggesting appetite for discretionary names is returning.

By comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.56%. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 1.97%.

Crocs Steps Higher After Another Outlook Raise

Crocs stock surged 26% to its best week since March 2020 after the footwear maker reported strong third-quarter (Q3) results. Revenue rose 4.6% year-on-year to $1.04 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.69 per share, up from $2.92 a year earlier. Adjusted gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 60.3%.

The Crocs Brand grew 4.4%, led by an 11.8% jump in international revenue, though North America slipped 2.1%. HEYDUDE returned to growth, with revenue up 6.1% to $170 million, as wholesale rose 14%. The company repurchased about 2.0 million shares for $250 million in the quarter.

The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to growth of about 3% from 1% to 2%. It also raised adjusted EPS guidance to $14.45 to $14.65 from $13.70 to $14.00, marking its third consecutive FY26 raise.

Analysts raised their price targets but had different views on the stock. Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach increased the target to $128 from $95 but maintained a ‘Sell’ rating, whereas UBS raised its target to $145 from $120 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating, citing economic uncertainty and rising costs as reasons for caution.

Wingstop Stock Posts Best Weekly Gain Since 2022

Wingstop stock jumped and recorded its best week since October 2022, with a 25% stock rally.Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share beat the $1.02 consensus, as per Fiscal.ai. Revenue grew 5.3% to $185.1 million but missed the $192.9 million estimate. The company said it plans to enter India by early 2027, calling the country a “1,000 restaurant opportunity.” International restaurants grew more than 27% to 544, and more than 2,300 locations are committed to development globally.

The U.S. picture is weaker. Wingstop lowered its domestic same-store sales outlook to a decline of 6.5% to 7%, from a prior drop of 4% to 6%.RBC Capital analyst Logan Reich raised the price target to $175 from $150 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating. He said the print cleared a low buy-side bar and that marketing changes in the second week of September are showing early signs of traction. Club Wingstop enrollment is ahead of internal expectations.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger lifted the target on WING to $150 from $140 with a ‘Neutral’ rating, saying early traction from marketing, value, loyalty and operational initiatives may support a recovery.

Carvana Keeps Its Foot On The Gas

Carvana stock also finished among the week’s leaders witha 18% gain after Q3 retail unit growth jumped 39% year-on-year in a flat used-car market. A Citizens analyst noted adjusted EBITDA of $800 million slightly beat consensus despite margin pressure from temporarily higher fuel costs and interest rates, while expanding capacity and scale supported continued growth.

Citizens raised its price target to $85 from $83 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays lifted its target to $82 from $80 with an Overweight rating.

Coursera, Sprouts And MercadoLibre Lead Declines

Coursera stock plunged 31%, marking its worst weekly decline ever, after its Q4 and initial 2027 revenue outlook disappointed investors, despite beating Q3 estimates. Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $4.50 from $7 and maintained a ‘Sector Perform’ rating, questioning whether Coursera can maintain mid-teens profit margins and generate steady free cash flow.

Telsey Advisory analyst Sarang Vora lowered his target to $7 from $10 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating, arguing the company should benefit from AI-driven transformation.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock missed on both lines and crashed over 24%. Q3 earnings of $1.21 per share fell 0.8% and lagged the $1.22 consensus. Net sales rose 4.7% to $2.30 billion, below the $2.33 billion estimate. Comparable-store sales fell 0.9%, hurt by weaker traffic and a cyclospora-related disruption that cost about 60 basis points. Gross margin contracted 50 basis points to 38.2%.

Management now expects full-year net sales growth of about 4.3%, down from 5.5% to 6.5%, and EPS of about $4.80, down from $5.32 to $5.40. For Q4, it expects comparable-store sales to decline 2% to 4%.

MercadoLibre stock also slumped 10, triggered by Brazil’s election results. However, Citi upgraded the shares to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $2,050 price target, down from $2,100. The firm called the selloff an attractive entry point and expects the company to grow “materially faster” than local consumer markets, with competitors hindered by higher interest rates in Brazil.

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