The analyst flagged caution on Sterling & Wilson Solar and Tejas Networks.

In an ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted on Stocktwits on Tuesday, SEBI-registered analyst A&Y Market Research shared their outlook on ten stocks. They turned selectively bullish on dips in counters like Eternal, HUDCO, and Swiggy, while urging caution on Sterling & Wilson Solar and Tejas Networks unless price action confirms strength at critical zones.

Let’s take a look at A&Y Market Research’s recommendations:

Eternal: Fundamentally positive, any dip up to ₹307 can be considered a buying opportunity for an upside target of ₹375.

Ola Electric: There is a good support zone near ₹47-₹48.60. Wait for price to retest on this zone..

BEL: Price is approaching towards resistance of ₹427-₹436 if price breaks this zone, then we will see price go further upside but if it fails to break resistance, price will likely fall till marked support point.

HUDCO: There is a good support zone for price to retest, if price were to face good buying around ₹236, expect an upside.

DLF: Price is approaching towards a good support near ₹696, which was previously a good resistance. Wait for a good retest for further price movement.

Swiggy: Stock price near important support on daily chart. A pullback from the current level possible for upside up to ₹425, ₹520. If it falls below ₹400, trend turns weak.

Reliance Power: There is a good support zone below price near ₹37.21-₹40.08. Wait for price to react on that zone if buyers are interested here then price will go higher.

Sterling & Wilson Solar: The stock is not looking good as of now but if it holds the target of ₹217-₹223 and jumps from it then it may go till resistance zone. However, if it is unable to hold, then price may go further down.

Moschip Technologies: Price is near resistance, wait for a clean break above ₹280 and after a good break, targets are seen around ₹280.

Tejas Networks: Price is holding support of ₹579-₹582 but if it breaks down there is a good support at ₹553-₹558. Wait for price to react on these zones.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.