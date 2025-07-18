While equities and Ethereum rally, mixed poll results reflect uncertain sentiment.

As the House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act on Thursday, retail traders on Stocktwits are weighing in on where they see the most opportunity at present, and the results are far from unanimous.

In a poll asking whether retail is bullish on stocks or crypto, early responses are painting a mixed picture.

As of the latest count, 41% of the 4,600 participants voted in favor of stocks, while 27% leaned toward crypto. A smaller segment, 16% expressed equal confidence in both, and another 16% said they’re not bullish on either asset class.

Ethereum reached its highest level in six months, trading at $3,555 on Friday, following the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of a bill related to stablecoins.

The legislation, anticipated to be signed by President Donald Trump, is seen as a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency sector, which has urged lawmakers to establish clear regulations.

The poll has triggered a flurry of comments highlighting investors’ divided views on where the markets may be heading next. Some users remain cautiously optimistic, while others show signs of hesitation following recent rallies.

One user found it difficult to be bullish after a massive run, reflecting broader concerns that current market highs may not be sustainable.

The S&P 500 set new records on Thursday, reaching an intraday high of 6,304.69 and finishing the day at a record close of 6,297.36. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite notched its fourth consecutive all-time closing high.

Others are embracing a risk-on approach. A user shared their aggressive strategy.

Some voices expressed skepticism toward risk assets altogether. One user warned that stocks will collapse as the USD falls.

Despite the divergence in views, the poll highlights how retail sentiment remains fragmented even amid continued gains across major indices and cryptocurrency benchmarks.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<