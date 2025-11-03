According to a Bloomberg News report, the federal government shutdown this year could break the 35-day record set in U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term.

U.S. stocks are set to open higher on Monday, with investors focusing on the Senate, which is scheduled to reconvene at 3 p.m. ET, as the government shutdown enters its 34th day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg News report, the federal government shutdown this year could surpass the 35-day record set in U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term and become the longest-running shutdown in U.S. history. The report noted that the Senate had adjourned on Thursday for a long weekend.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.08% at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 futures rose 0.36%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures increased 0.61%.

The market is also eyeing earnings from technology companies such as Palantir Technologies and ON Semiconductor.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.34% at the time of writing. Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.72% on Monday morning, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was slightly higher by 0.09%.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<