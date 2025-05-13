The company is looking to strengthen production at the Mirafiori plant with the hybrid vehicle.

Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA) said on Monday that it is planning to start production of the hybrid version of its Fiat 500 city car at its Mirafiori plant in Turin in November this year.

The company aims to produce over 100,000 vehicle units per year at full capacity. Stellantis said industrialization is progressing on schedule, and it has begun assembling the first pre-production units of the vehicle.

The company said it is looking to strengthen production at Mirafiori with the hybrid vehicle. “Our roots are in Italy, and it’s no coincidence that the two most iconic FIAT are made here: the Panda in Pomigliano and the 500 in Mirafiori,” Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said.

Stellantis has multiple significant vehicle assembly plants in Italy, including Turin, Cassino, Pomigliano, Melfi, and Val Di Sangro. As of the end of 2024, the company employed 38,660 workers in Italy.

Last week, the union Fiom-Cgil said that the car maker is looking to reduce 500 jobs at its vehicle assembly plant in Melfi, Italy, through voluntary exits.

“It seems that a real plan for divestment from Italy is taking shape. For these reasons, Fiom-Cgil has not signed the redundancies,” the union had alleged.

Stellantis is the result of the merger of Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) and PSA in 2021. Fiat S.p.A., the predecessor to FCA, was founded as Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino in July 1899 in Turin, Italy.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Stellantis remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

STLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:35 a.m. ET on May 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



STLA stock is down by 19% this year and 54% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<