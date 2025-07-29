CEO Antonio Filosa, who took over the reins in late May, said, “2025 is turning out to be a tough year, but also one of gradual improvement.”

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Tuesday affirmed the first-half results it preannounced last week and reinstated the financial guidance it had suspended in April.

Reinitiating the financial guidance, the legacy automaker said it expects higher net revenue for the second half of the year. The company also guided to low-single-digit adjusted operating income (AOI) profitability and improved industrial free cash flow.

The guidance was withdrawn in April, citing “evolving tariff policies, as well as the difficulty in predicting possible impacts on market volumes and the competitive landscape.”

The Franco-Italian-American company said it now expects a 2025 net tariff impact of 1.5 billion euros ($1.73 billion), of which 0.3 billion euros was incurred in the first half.

Stellantis added that it “remains highly engaged with relevant policymakers, while continuing long-term scenario planning.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reached a framework agreement with the European Union (EU) regarding tariffs, alleviating some headwinds.

In Tuesday’s early premarket session, Stellantis stock fell 3.40% to $9.38. The stock is down about 21% year-to-date.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock worsened to ‘neutral’ by early Tuesday from ‘bullish’ a day ago, while the message volume continued to remain ‘high.’

STLA sentiment and message volume as of 4:30 a.m. ET, July 29 | source: Stocktwits

A watcher, citing an analyst comment, said the second-half guidance was less optimistic than expected, particularly the free cash flow.

“Our new leadership team, while realistic about the challenges, will continue making the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results.”

The company confirmed the preliminary first-half revenue of 74.3 billion euros, marking a 13% year-over-year (YoY) decline. The company attributed this weakness primarily to declines in North America and the enlarged European regions.

The automaker reversed to a loss of 2.3 billion euros, which included a 3.3 billion-euro charge, from a profit of 5.6 billion euros the previous year. Sequentially, the company saw an improvement in shipments, AOI and industrial free cash flows, benefiting from an expanded product lineup, revitalized marketing, and strong inventory discipline.

Issuing an update on the commercial recovery plan, Stellantis said it launched four models: the Citroën C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Punto, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, and Ram ProMaster Cargo battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the first half.

It also revamped popular products, such as the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty, the Citroën C4/C4X, and the Opel Mokka.

The new products increased the EU30 market share by 127 basis points, leading to a significant improvement in American order books.

It plans to launch 10 new models in 2025.

