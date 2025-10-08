The sweeping leadership changes mark another step in CEO Antonio Filosa’s effort to streamline operations and position Stellantis for its next phase of growth following a series of management shake-ups this year.

Stellantis announced a major leadership reshuffle on Wednesday, the latest in a series of changes under CEO Antonio Filosa as he moves to tighten operations and prepare the automaker for its next strategic phase.

Emanuele Cappellano, who currently oversees South America, will now lead the group’s ‘Enlarged Europe and European Brands’ division, taking over from Jean-Philippe Imparato, according to a Reuters report.

Imparato will shift his focus to reviving Maserati, Stellantis’ luxury brand. Cappellano will continue to head the company’s commercial vehicle arm, Stellantis Pro One, while Herlander Zola steps in to manage South American operations.

In another key move, Francesco Ciancia will rejoin Stellantis on Nov. 1 as global head of manufacturing. Ciancia returns from Mercedes-Benz, where he led van operations, and previously held senior manufacturing roles at Fiat Chrysler and Stellantis.

The management overhaul comes shortly after Filosa appointed Joao Laranjo as chief financial officer, marking the company’s second CFO appointment in less than a year. Laranjo, who had been handling the finance function for North America, replaced Doug Ostermann following his departure for personal reasons.

Filosa, who took charge in June after a leadership change prompted by weak market performance, has been working to streamline decision-making and sharpen execution ahead of a planned business update in the first half of 2026.

“With these new appointments we are promoting exceptional talent from inside and outside the company to leadership roles as we prepare for future success,” Filosa said.

Stellantis also named Ralph Gilles as global head of design and Gregoire Olivier as head of China and Asia-Pacific operations.

Stellantis’ stock has declined 11.5% so far in 2025.

