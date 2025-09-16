The recall includes model year 2017-2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and model year 2018-2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles.

Automaker Stellantis NV (STLA) is recalling 53,849 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that the fuel pump may fail, U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The NHTSA noted that a fuel pump failure can result in a loss of fuel flow and drive power, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall includes model year 2017-2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and model year 2018-2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles. Some of the vehicles may have been built with a fuel delivery module (FDM) that contains internal components susceptible to heat, resulting in a loss of flow rate and, consequently, a reduction in motive power, it said.

The remedy for the issue is currently under development. While letters notifying vehicle owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by the end of October, letters regarding the remedy will be sent once it becomes available, it added.

The NHTSA noted that the recall follows an investigation initiated in January 2024. Stellantis has identified 437 customer complaints and field reports in North America that are potentially related to the issue. The company is also aware of five crashes and three injuries potentially related to the issue across all markets, it said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STLA stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

STLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:09 a.m. ET on Sept. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes for a rally this week, with the stock touching $10.

STLA stock is down by about 26% this year and by about 37% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Bloom Energy Stock Jumped 7% This Morning – Here’s What Happened

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<