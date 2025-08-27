GM has also paid penalties, while Tesla generated $2.8 billion from regulatory credits last year.

Stellantis, the parent of Chrysler, has shelled out $190.6 million in U.S. fuel economy fines so far this year.

The company paid $112.3 million in June and $78.3 million in March for shortfalls in the 2019 and 2020 model years, Reuters reported. Since 2018, Stellantis has paid a whopping $773.5 million in such penalties.

The fines stem from Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules under a 1975 energy law. A tax and budget bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term eliminated penalties for model years starting in 2022.

Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the Trump administration confirmed that no fines will apply for 2022 and onward.

Other automakers have faced penalties or relied on credits. GM paid $128.2 million for 2016–2017, while Tesla reported $2.8 billion in global regulatory credit revenue last year.

Rivian recently stated that it cannot finalize $100 million in credit transactions because the NHTSA has not yet processed compliance reports for 2022 and later.

In 2023, the Biden administration had proposed stricter rules that would have generated $14 billion in fines through 2032, including $6.5 billion for GM, $3 billion for Stellantis, and $1 billion for Ford.

However, the final rule issued before Biden left office eased requirements and capped industry fines at $1.83 billion through 2031.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Stellantis was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Stellantis’ stock has declined 20% so far in 2025.

