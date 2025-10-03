According to a Bloomberg report, Stellantis has requested a reduction of a potential 25% tariff for its Mexico-made Ram pickups, while GM and Ford have lobbied against the move.

The ‘Detroit Big Three’ – Stellantis NV (STLA), General Motors (GM), and Ford (F) – are reportedly locked in a last-minute lobbying push over potential Trump administration tariffs on medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, Stellantis has sought a waiver or at least a reduction on a potential 25% tariff that could affect its medium-duty Ram pickups produced in Mexico. It added that the company’s lobbying efforts have intensified in recent days.

STLA’s stock rose 1.4% in midday trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘bullish’ territory. However, chatter fell to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels over the past day.

The report stated that General Motors and Ford have urged officials to deny Stellantis’s request. Ford has argued that exempting Stellantis would create a cost advantage over U.S.-assembled trucks that already contain imported components, which are subject to existing tariffs. GM warned that granting relief to Stellantis could set a precedent, prompting other automakers to seek similar exemptions for vehicles built outside the U.S., including Mexican-made Chevrolet and GMC models.

Ford’s stock edged 0.4% higher in midday trade, with retail sentiment dropping to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ and chatter slowing down to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ over the past day. Meanwhile, GM’s stock gained 0.14% as sentiment simmered down to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

The report stated that sources said it remains unclear when a decision on the tariffs will be finalized, or whether any reduction will be granted. The Trump administration has been known to provide tariff relief to companies like Apple (AAPL) and Pfizer (PFI) in exchange for commitments to increase domestic manufacturing.

The report comes as the October 1 deadline, given by President Donald Trump for imposing duties on heavy-duty trucks, has passed, and no official update has come from the White House.

Read also: BNB Leads Altcoin Gains With New All-Time High As Bitcoin Tops $102K In ‘Uptober’ Rally

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<