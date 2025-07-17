SRM Entertainment led the surge with a 2,200% jump in message volume on Stocktwits after announcing its rebrand to Tron Inc. and a new Nasdaq ticker, TRON, fueling speculation around its pivot to digital assets and blockchain strategy.

Retail investors became extremely bullish on SRM Entertainment, Healthy Choice Wellness Corp, and JIADE, which were among the top retail and consumer companies that saw a surge in message volume, according to Stocktwits.

The message count on SRM Entertainment increased by over 2,200% in the last 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data, following the company's announcement on Tuesday to change its corporate name to Tron Inc. and its ticker symbol to “TRON” on the Nasdaq.

SRM Entertainment initially specialized in designing and manufacturing toys and souvenirs for major theme parks like Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld. In this strategic pivot to focus on blockchain infrastructure, the company has transitioned into digital asset treasury management, becoming the largest publicly traded holder of TRON (TRX) tokens, with over 365 million TRX in its reserves.

The company’s shares were initially halted in trading but resumed later on Wednesday. Retail sentiment improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory, with current chatter at ‘high’ levels.

SRM sentiment and message volume July 17, 2025, as of 11:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits showed Healthy Choice Wellness saw a 1,500% jump in message count in the 24 hours after it entered into an agreement on Tuesday with certain holders of its outstanding debt to exchange $1 billion in principal amount of notes for 2,500,000 shares at $0.40 per share, which was the closing bid price on Monday.

Healthy Choice Wellness shares were down nearly 8% in morning trading. Retail sentiment on the stock moved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

HCWC sentiment and message volume July 17, 2025, as of 11:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

JIADE’s message count surged nearly 777% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment remaining unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory and chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels. There was no immediate news on the company.

“$JDZG Let’s keep the climb up and get past $4 today,” a bullish user on Stocktwits said.

Another bullish user said, “buying more before lift off.”

The company’s shares were up nearly 1% at $3.58 in early trading and have fallen about 48% year-to-date.

JDZG sentiment and message volume July 17, 2025, as of 11:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

