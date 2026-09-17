Surf Air Mobility has signed its first commercial OperatorOS agreement with Sprintbach Aviation, creating a revenue-sharing arrangement tied to flights managed through the software.

The deal makes Sprintbach the first external operator to use OperatorOS commercially.

Surf Air Mobility will receive a percentage of revenue from Sprintbach flights managed through the platform.

The agreement supports Surf Air Mobility’s target of having five operators live on OperatorOS by the end of 2026.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) shares jumped in Thursday's premarket after the company signed its first commercial customer for OperatorOS, a flight operations platform powered by Palantir Technologies (PLTR). The deal with Sprintbach Aviation gives SRFM a new software revenue opportunity beyond its airline operations.

SRFM shares were up 7.14%, while PLTR gained 0.55% in Thursday premarket trading at the time of writing.

Surf Air Mobility Takes OperatorOS Commercial

OperatorOS is designed to manage aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting, and distribution for Part 135 operators. Surf Air Mobility has used the software internally for its own airline operations, Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, since 2025.

The company said software was recently approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as an authorized system of record for electronic signatures and recordkeeping.

Sprintbach Becomes First External Operator

Sprintbach currently operates nine aircraft with 16 pilots. Surf Air Mobility said the platform is designed to help the operator streamline aircraft and crew scheduling, generate operational insights and visibility, and reduce manual processes through a single AI-enabled software solution.

Mark Hankinson, president of Sprintbach Aviation, said having OperatorOS powered by Palantir matters because it means the company's operational data is "actually connected and working for us, not sitting in separate spreadsheets."

He added that Sprintbach is looking for one system whose dispatchers, pilots and mechanics will actually use, one that gives a clearer view of overall operations while cutting down on manual work.

Under the agreement, Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue from all Sprintbach flights managed through OperatorOS. The deal also supports Surf Air Mobility’s goal of having five operators live on OperatorOS by the end of 2026

SurfOS Includes Three Products

OperatorOS is one of Surf Air Mobility’s three flagship SurfOS products, alongside BrokerOS and OwnerOS. The company said the products are designed to connect brokers, operators and aircraft owners on a single platform.

Surf Air Mobility said the broader platform is intended to support data-driven efficiency across the private aviation market and replace fragmented software systems.

SRFM has plunged nearly 74% year-to-date, while PLTR has slipped more than 6%.

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