SpringWorks Therapeutics Gains Retail Interest Ahead Of Q4 Earnings – What Investors Expect

Recent investor enthusiasm has been fueled by reports that German healthcare giant Merck KGaA is in advanced talks to acquire SpringWorks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Gains Retail Interest Ahead Of Q4 Earnings – What Investors Expect
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares surged more than 10% in Wednesday’s after-hours, signaling strong investor optimism ahead of its quarterly earnings report due after the next session.

The biopharmaceutical company, focused on treatments for rare diseases and cancer, is expected to report a narrowing of fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted losses to $0.71 per share from $1.44 a year earlier. 

Meanwhile, revenue is projected to soar to $57.16 million from $5.4 million.

On Stocktwits, sentiment remained firmly bullish, though message volumes dipped slightly.

The stock’s retail following grew over 2% in the past week and more than 26% in the past month.

Users noted that after-hours trading volumes spiked well above the daily average, signaling heightened interest.

One trader posted: “Yet another sleepless night ahead. I hope this is the last, and we can all celebrate.”

Recent investor enthusiasm has been fueled by reports that German healthcare giant Merck KGaA is in advanced talks to acquire SpringWorks. While no official confirmation has been made, there are hopes that a potential deal could be signed in the coming weeks.

Last week, BofA Securities raised its price target on SWTX to $87 from $65, maintaining a Buy rating. The research firm cited FDA approval for SpringWorks’ lead asset, Gomekli, as a key growth driver.

Gomekli, a MEK inhibitor, treats neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a rare genetic disorder that causes tumor growth in nerve tissue.

In addition, SpringWorks’ first FDA-approved drug, Ogsiveo, is already available in the U.S. for adult desmoid tumor patients requiring systemic treatment. Last month, the company pre-announced Q4 U.S. Ogsiveo sales of $61.5 million.

Despite the bullish momentum, short interest on SpringWorks stock climbed from 15.7% at the start of the year to 19.4% last week, according to Koyfin data.

Still, SWTX shares have surged over 53% year-to-date, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 4.7% gain.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

Farmland Partners Stock Gains After The Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: But Retail’s Unfazed

Farmland Partners Stock Gains After The Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: But Retail’s Unfazed

SolarEdge Gets Price Target Hikes At BofA, JPMorgan On Improving Cash Flow Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Exuberant

SolarEdge Gets Price Target Hikes At BofA, JPMorgan On Improving Cash Flow Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Exuberant

Carvana Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Feels Dip Isn't Worth Buying

Carvana Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Feels Dip Isn't Worth Buying

Mullen's Stock Plumbs New Depths After Q1 Net Loss Balloons By 46%, Retail Traders Throw In The Towel

Mullen's Stock Plumbs New Depths After Q1 Net Loss Balloons By 46%, Retail Traders Throw In The Towel

Recent Stories

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon