Spire’s latest launch puts its new domestic satellite production capabilities into operation as the company continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

Spire said the Boulder site handles satellite development, manufacturing, integration and testing under one roof.

The company said its facilities across the U.S., the U.K., and Europe provide a combined capacity of 300 to 400 satellites annually.

Spire recently secured a $33.2 million NOAA task order for GNSS-RO data, with additional options that could bring the potential value to approximately $66 million if fully exercised.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) announced on Friday that it successfully launched the first three satellites built at its Boulder, Colorado, manufacturing facility aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-18 rideshare mission, marking a milestone in the company’s U.S. satellite manufacturing expansion.

SpaceX's Transporter-18 is a dedicated smallsat rideshare mission launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. SpaceX said the mission carried 130 payloads.

SPIR shares traded more than 2% higher at the time of writing on Friday, while SPCX shares traded more than 5% higher.

Spire Expands Domestic Satellite Production

Spire said its Boulder facility provides end-to-end satellite development, manufacturing, integration and testing on U.S. soil under a single, vertically integrated roof.

The company said the domestic infrastructure is designed to accelerate the deployment of responsive, mission-specific space capabilities while providing supply-chain resilience and security for critical U.S. space assets.

“The successful deployment of the first satellites built at our Boulder facility marks an important milestone in expanding Spire’s ability to support U.S. national security missions,” Spire Global CEO Theresa Condor said.

Condor added that establishing end-to-end satellite production in the U.S. allows Spire to provide national security and defense partners with domestic infrastructure for developing and deploying mission-specific capabilities.

Spire’s Annual Capacity

Spire said its Boulder production capabilities, combined with its operations in the U.K. and Europe, give the company total capacity of 300 to 400 satellites annually.

The company said its production footprint is intended to support national security and defense customers while maintaining domestic infrastructure for U.S. space assets.

On July 8, Spire announced the successful launch of 10 satellites aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-17 rideshare mission. The company said the satellites supported missions related to security, IoT connectivity, and emissions intelligence.

$33.2M NOAA Contract

Recently, Spire was awarded a $33.2 million task order by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The two-year task order runs from Dec. 1, 2026, through Dec. 1, 2028, and covers the delivery of global navigation satellite system radio occultation (GNSS-RO) data, including radio occultation profiles with Temporal Resolution Enhancements.

Spire said the task order includes additional unfunded surge-buy options that could bring its total potential value to approximately $66 million if fully exercised.

The company said the GNSS-RO data will feed NOAA’s operational prediction models and support weather forecasting, space weather applications and research by interagency partners, academic institutions and other operational and scientific organizations.

Retail View On SPIR, SPCX

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPIR was ‘Bearish’ with ‘Normal’ message volume over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, SPCX sentiment was ‘Extremely Bullish’ with ‘High’ message volume, and SPCX was among the trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

SPIR shares have gained more than 48% year-to-date.

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