Artificial intelligence startup SpaceXAI has launched a free Google Workspace add-on, bringing its Grok assistant directly into Sheets, Slides and Docs to streamline workplace productivity.

A single installation through the Google Workspace Marketplace enables Grok across Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Grok can write formulas, create charts, draft slide decks using web or X data, and transform rough notes into formatted documents.

Last week, SpaceXAI introduced Microsoft Excel, Word and Powerpoint add-ins.

Artificial intelligence company SpaceXAI announced the release of its new Grok add-on for Google Workspace on Friday, embedding its conversational AI assistant directly into Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The integration aims to streamline digital workflows by operating alongside active files, allowing users to generate content, analyze complex data, and design presentations without leaving their current applications.

Enhancing Spreadsheet Analysis And Modeling

Within Google Sheets, Grok acts as an interactive analytical assistant. Users can ask questions about active spreadsheets, and the tool delivers answers while citing specific cell references.

Beyond simple data querying, Grok is designed to write and populate formulas, generate charts, and run dynamic scenario models. When underlying assumptions change, the system automatically recalculates projections, reducing the need to rebuild financial or operational models manually. All modifications applied by Grok remain standard, undoable edits within the spreadsheet.

Presentation Design And Document Editing

For presentation tasks in Google Slides, Grok can convert plain outlines into working slide decks. The assistant pulls research from the web or social media platform X, incorporating relevant diagrams and images to support key points. It can also extend existing slide decks while maintaining consistent visual themes and refining slide titles for clarity.

In Google Docs, the add-on focuses on content creation and editing. Grok can organize unformatted notes into structured drafts featuring proper headings and lists, perform inline grammar corrections, and maintain tone across lengthy documents. When connected to Google Drive and recent emails, the assistant can draw on broader context to assist with drafting.

Availability And Cross-Platform Expansion

The Grok add-on is currently available as a free download through the Google Workspace Marketplace, with a single installation granting access across Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Similar Grok integrations are also available for Microsoft 365 applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘high message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped about 47% over the previous session.

SPCX stock has lost about 24% since it went public.

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