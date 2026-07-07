SpaceX acquired xAI on February 2, in a record-setting all-stock deal that made xAI a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX.

The new logo and the official rechristening were announced in a post on X.

The changed logo is yet to reflect on the company’s website or in official filings.

In its IPO prospectus, SpaceX laid out what it called the largest actionable total addressable market in history at $28.5 trillion, of which $26.5 trillion is attributed to AI.

Elon Musk’s rocket manufacturing company rebranded as SpaceXAI and unveiled a new logo to reflect the acquisition of his AI startup xAI into its business on Monday.

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The new logo and the official rechristening were announced in a post on X.

Shares of SPCX closed down 1% on Monday ahead of the company joining the Nasdaq-100 index before market open on July 7.

The New Logo

Musk confirmed in May that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will be dissolved as a standalone company and fully integrated into SpaceX, rebranding its AI efforts as SpaceXAI. SpaceX had already absorbed xAI in a formal acquisition earlier this year, but the new “SpaceXAI” framing highlights that all AI development will now operate directly under the SpaceX umbrella. Musk also confirmed that the company will have a new logo as well.

SpaceX’s previous logo was designed by a New Jersey-based creative agency called RO Studio. xAI’s previous logo, the simple ‘xAI’ wordmark, meanwhile, was designed in-house by one of xAI’s co-founders called Toby Pohlen. The new logo retains parts of the older logos.

The changed logo is yet to reflect on the company’s website or in official filings, implying the name is more of a rebrand than an official renaming.

SpaceX-xAI Acquisition

SpaceX acquired xAI on February 2, in a record-setting all-stock deal that made xAI a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX. xAI investors received 0.1433 shares of SpaceX for every share of xAI, consolidating Musk’s empire and giving rise to further speculation that the billionaire’s EV company Tesla will also eventually merge with SpaceX.

In June, SpaceX debuted on Nasdaq, surging nearly 20% on its first day after the largest IPO in history at $135 per share. In its IPO prospectus, the company laid out what it called the largest actionable total addressable market in history at $28.5 trillion, of which $26.5 trillion is attributed to AI — dwarfing its traditional space ($370 billion) and connectivity ($1.6 trillion) segments. The bulk of the AI opportunity is projected to come from enterprise applications, alongside AI infrastructure, consumer subscriptions, and advertising.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that SPCX will plummet to $120 per share.

Another user expressed anticipation for SpaceX’s upcoming earnings report. “Key levels, volume, and follow-through will determine whether bulls can regain momentum or if weakness continue,” they wrote.

SPCX closed at $160.42 on Monday, still implying a significant 7% premium to its debut price of $150 per share.

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