RDW missed revenue estimates, while VOYG beat sales forecasts and added NASA work.

SPCX advanced its Qualcomm partnership and $40 billion AI financing amid Boost Mobile talks and political risks.

RKLB completed Electron’s 99th flight as Neutron delays, insider sales and Iridium scrutiny stayed in focus.

ASTS announced an AT&T handoff milestone and secured a 30-year Chilean concession as competition intensified.

SpaceX’s (SPCX) wireless expansion and AI financing, Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) 99th Electron launch and AST SpaceMobile’s (ASTS) Chilean approval have driven space-sector news so far this week, alongside mixed earnings from Redwire (RDW) and Voyager Technologies (VOYG).

SpaceX’s Wireless And AI Ambitions Gather Pace

SpaceX’s mobile ambitions moved forward with Qualcomm’s selection to power Starlink Mobile’s nationwide terrestrial 5G network. Deployment begins in 2027, with tens of thousands of sites planned.

“This is a significant win for our infrastructure business and the beginning of a strategic relationship with tremendous potential,” Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said. The chipmaker expects revenue to begin near the end of fiscal 2027 and develop more fully in fiscal 2028.

SpaceX also reportedly explored buying EchoStar’s Boost Mobile or accessing its network, though transferring leased network access could require carrier consent.

Alongside its wireless expansion, SpaceX is financing a larger AI buildout. Goldman Sachs and Apollo are seeking buyers for portions of its $40 billion chip financing, covering leased Nvidia Vera Rubin equipment expected in the first half of 2027.

SemiAnalysis said SpaceX’s 13GW computing-capacity target for 2027 looked achievable, identifying more than 9GW across sites and 3.6GW under construction, while flagging power constraints.

Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire, whose firm backs SpaceX, projected $731.1 billion in 2028 revenue in his investor model. “I think we can do better,” CEO Elon Musk replied. Morgan Stanley separately brought forward its projected free-cash-flow breakeven to 2031 from 2035.

However, Musk’s growth ambitions face political and deal risks. Sen.Ted Cruz warned of subpoenas targeting Musk, while Gary Black cautioned that falling shares in an all-stock acquirer could erode the target shareholders’ takeover premium.

Retail sentiment for SPCX improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ last week, amid ‘high’ message volume. Shares are down 16% so far this year.

RKLB Balances Launch Success With Merger Questions

Rocket Lab moved within one flight of Electron’s 100th launch on Monday, deploying iQPS’s WADATSUMI-II radar-imaging satellite. “The Sea God Surveys” marked its 20th mission of 2026 and tenth successful iQPS launch, with eight more dedicated missions booked through 2030.

The launch momentum supported Citizens’ bullish stance. The firm reiterated ‘Market Outperform’ and a $90 target, viewing Neutron’s delay as a timing setback and expecting its debut in late fiscal second-quarter 2027.

However, its broader expansion is still under scrutiny. Globalstar raised potential supplier conflicts surrounding the Iridium takeover, while Rocket Lab and Iridium argued that separate SpaceX and Ligado concerns predate the merger. Space Systems head Brad Clevenger also discussed commercial space and national security with Sen.Kevin Cramer at Wednesday’s UND summit.

Separately, disclosures showed CFO Adam Spice sold 140,157 shares for $7.4 million after exercising options, while director Nina Armagno sold 10,926 shares. Both Monday sales followed previously adopted trading plans.

Retail sentiment turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ last week, amid ‘normal’ message volume. Shares are down 25% so far this year.

ASTS Clears Technical And Regulatory Hurdles

AST and AT&T announced Monday “the industry’s first” successful terrestrial-to-satellite cellular handoff. The test from last month in Washington maintained a connection between the networks, supported by Ericsson and Nokia.

“The successful handoff is a significant milestone, but it’s not the finish line,” AT&T network executive Robert Walters said, as the companies progress toward beta services.

AST also expanded its regulatory footprint with a 30-year nationwide Chilean concession. Its 24-month first-stage service timetable, measured from Tuesday’s publication, points to November 2028.

As AST advances, competition is adding urgency. “AST SpaceMobile needs to pivot, and pivot FAST,” Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton said, urging partnerships with experienced mobile-brand operators.

Ownership disclosures entering the week showed Vanguard held 15.33 million shares, or 5.11%, as of September 30, while Rakuten Investment Management increased its quarter-end holding 23.9% to 17,156 shares.

Retail sentiment remained ‘bearish’ compared with last week, amid ‘low’ message volume. Shares are down 51% so far this year.

Redwire Builds Backlog As Sales Fall Short

Redwire’s third-quarter (Q3) revenue rose 5.4% to $109 million, falling short of the $126.56 million consensus estimate, while its loss of $0.09 per share matched expectations.

The results also showed a record $619.7 million backlog and record gross margin of 32.3%, up from 16.3% a year earlier. Contract awards totaled $188.7 million, producing a 1.73 book-to-bill ratio.

“Although revenue timing continues to be uneven, with another quarter of record gross margins expanding from 16.3% to 32.3% year-over-year, the quality of our revenue is improving as we deliver mission-critical products and solutions across multiple domains,” CEO Peter Cannito said.

Redwire maintained its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $450 million to $500 million, versus consensus of $475.28 million. It posted a $23.2 million net loss and a $5.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss.

Retail sentiment jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ last week, amid ‘high’ message volume. Shares are up 2% so far this year.

VOYG Pairs A Revenue Beat With Fresh NASA Work

Voyager’s third-quarter revenue jumped 124% to $89 million, beating the $81.38 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.87 per share was slightly wider than the expected $0.86 loss.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $287 million to $305 million from $275 million to 305 million, against consensus of $291.51 million. Supporting that outlook, backlog reached a record $742 million, including $347 million from Astrobotic, while bookings hit a record $116 million.

“Our record backlog provides meaningful multi-year revenue visibility and raising our full-year guidance reflects this momentum,” CEO Dylan Taylor said.

Starlab’s signed commercial reservations totaled $700 million, though Voyager posted a $55.7 million net loss attributable to the company.

Beyond earnings, Voyager won a five-year, $35 million NASA HUNCH management contract Wednesday and appointed retired Space Force Gen.B. Chance Saltzman as board-of-advisors chairman Monday.

Retail sentiment remained ‘bullish’ compared with last week, amid ‘high’ message volume. Shares are down 12% so far this year.

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