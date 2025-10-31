SpaceX is also expected to play a major role in two other Pentagon projects involving satellites.

The funding was part of the tax-and-spending bill signed by Trump in July, though it wasn’t publicly tied to any specific contractor, the WSJ reported.

Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, is set to receive $2 billion to develop satellites that can track missiles and aircraft under President Trump’s Golden Dome project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The funding was part of the tax-and-spending bill signed by Trump in July, though it wasn’t publicly tied to any specific contractor, the Journal reported. SpaceX did not respond to a Stocktwits query as of the time of writing this report.

The reported development underscores the growing involvement of SpaceX in the U.S. defense industry and a potential revival in the relationship between Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump, after Musk’s abrupt departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May.

The Golden Dome is a proposed missile-defense system that combines space-based sensors and interceptors with ground-based radars and missiles to shield land-based assets and life from aerial attacks. It was announced by President Donald Trump in May 2025, with an outlay of $175 billion.

According to the Journal’s reporting, the proposed “air moving target indicator” network could eventually include up to 600 satellites. Meanwhile, SpaceX is also expected to play a major role in two other Pentagon satellite networks: Milnet, which would relay sensitive military communications, and another network involving satellites capable of tracking vehicles on the ground.

Past media reports said that Anduril Industries, a defense-tech startup, Palantir Technologies, and traditional defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris have proposed technologies for the Golden Dome.

Privately held SpaceX, reportedly valued at $400 billion, recently announced that it had more than 10,000 satellites in orbit for its Starlink internet service.

