FTSE Russell confirmed SpaceX will join the Russell 1000 and Russell Top 200 on June 26, with MSCI adding it to its standard and large-cap indexes on June 29.

Michael Saylor said SpaceX's Nasdaq debut means 25% of the Mag8 now holds Bitcoin.

SpaceX's S-1 filing confirmed it holds 18,712 Bitcoin acquired at a total cost of $661 million, alongside Tesla's 11,509 Bitcoin, both companies led by Elon Musk.

SpaceX's IPO raised $75 billion from the sale of 555.6 million shares on Friday, making it the largest public market debut in history.

Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor congratulated Elon Musk and SpaceX (SPCX)on Saturday following the company's “historic” Nasdaq (NDAQ) debut.

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Saylor addressed Musk, saying, "Thanks to you, 25% of the Mag8 now holds Bitcoin (BTC) on the balance sheet. Saylor used "Mag8,” instead of the usual Mag 7, referring to an expanded version of the Magnificent Seven companies in the context of Bitcoin's growing presence on corporate balance sheets.

Source: @saylor/x

These include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA), with SpaceX (SPCX) now considered the eighth member. However, among these companies, only two hold Bitcoin in their balance sheets.

The Corporate Bitcoin Playbook

Saylor's post came after the SpaceX IPO on Friday, which raised $75 billion from the sale of 555.6 million shares, making it the largest public market debut in history. The comment carries weight coming from Saylor. His firm, Strategy, pioneered the corporate Bitcoin treasury model and remains the largest holder with 843,738 BTC.

Both of the Mag8 companies holding Bitcoin are Elon Musk-linked. SpaceX’s S-1 filing revealed the company holds 18,712 BTC, acquired at a total cost of $661 million, an average of roughly $35,300 per coin, and valued at $1.29 billion. Tesla holds 11,509 BTC.

SpaceX Joins Major Indexes

Friday's debut also triggered immediate index inclusion.

FTSE Russell confirmed that SpaceX will be added to the Russell 1000 and Russell Top 200 effective June 26, under a fast-entry rule introduced in May 2026, allowing large new listings to enter indexes after just five trading days. Additionally, MSCI will add SpaceX to its standard and large-cap indexes on June 29.

The S&P 500, however, ruled out quick inclusion, as SpaceX does not meet the requirement of four consecutive quarters of GAAP profitability, pushing any S&P 500 entry to mid-2027 at the earliest.

SPCX's stock was up over 3% during after-hours trading, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits remaining in the 'extremely bullish' zone and chatter at 'extremely high' levels.

Bitcoin’s price was up over 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved to the ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘low’ from 'normal’ levels over the past day.

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