The Louisiana project is expected to create 3,000 direct jobs over 10 years

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with the first launch targeted by 2029.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project could also support more than 8,100 indirect jobs.

SpaceX’s upcoming schedule includes a California Starlink flight on August 26 and a Falcon Heavy launch on August 30.

SpaceX (SPCX) was in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company announced plans for its largest launch complex yet, as it gears up to shift toward regular Starship mega-rocket launches.

The company plans to spend around $100 billion to develop the world’s “largest” spaceport near Pecan Island in Vermilion Parish in Louisiana. The proposed campus would eventually support SpaceX’s target of “thousands of flights per year.”

The project is expected to create 3,000 direct jobs over 10 years, with an average annual salary of $92,600. Louisiana Economic Development estimates it could also support more than 8,100 indirect jobs, bringing the total employment to around 11,100.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with the first launch targeted by 2029.

SPCX stock was up 2.7% at the time of writing.

SPCX Falcon Heavy Flight Scheduled For Sunday

SpaceX operates Falcon launch pads at NASA’s Launch Complex 39A and Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. It also uses Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Kiko Dontchev, VP, Launch at SpaceX, in a post on X, stated that today’s launch from Pad 40 was its final planned Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Florida.

Starship testing and launches are centered at Starbase in South Texas. The Louisiana campus would expand that network and provide another Gulf Coast launch location.

SpaceX’s latest missions include a Falcon 9 launch carrying 27 Starlink satellites from California and the USSF-366, a classified U.S. national-security mission.

Its upcoming schedule includes another California Starlink flight on August 26 and a Falcon Heavy launch from Florida carrying NASA’s Roman Space Telescope on August 30.

Retail Bulls See $300 By December

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to climb to $300 “before Christmas.”

View this Stocktwits post

SPCX shares have gained 2.6% over their listing price.

Also read: JPMorgan Is ‘Increasingly Positive’ On SpaceX’s Grok-Cursor Push – Sees 75% Potential Upside In SPCX Stock

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