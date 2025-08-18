The mission, designated Starlink 17-5, marks the 72nd SpaceX flight dedicated to Starlink in 2025, bringing the total number of satellites deployed this year to 1,786.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its 100th Falcon 9 rocket of the year on Monday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 24 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit.

The rocket launched at around 12:25 p.m. ET. The mission, designated Starlink 17-5, marks the 72nd SpaceX flight dedicated to Starlink in 2025, bringing the total number of satellites deployed this year to 1,786. Monday’s rocket launch comes after the mission was delayed from taking off on Sunday.

The optimized V2 Minis are designed to boost network capacity and coverage for the company’s broadband constellation. Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 booster, tail number B1088, made its ninth flight. Its previous missions include the NROL-126 and NROL-57 classified payloads and NASA’s SPHEREx/PUNCH rideshare launch.

The booster is expected to land on the droneship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ stationed in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this would mark the 145th landing on that vessel and the 489th Falcon 9 booster recovery overall.

Satellite deployment is expected a little more than an hour into the flight. Following separation, the second stage will conduct a deorbit burn, with reentry targeted for the Pacific Ocean east of New Zealand.

