SoundHound stock is on track to stage a strong comeback on Monday after the broader market weakness seen on Friday stifled the optimism generated by the quarterly results.

The management disclosed on the call that it is nearly fully integrated with two tech platform giants to offer our voice ordering to their many millions of users.

Retail chatter on the SoundHound stream climbed nearly 700% over the seven days leading up to late Sunday.

The stock's short interest is fairly elevated at 25.20%, positioning it well for a short-squeeze-driven rally.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) attracted brisk retail chatter on Stocktwits as traders continued to discuss the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company’s quarterly results, released last week, and the comments made by management during the earnings call.

Notwithstanding the better-than-expected fiscal year third-quarter results and the guidance hike for the full year, SoundHound stock ended Friday’s session down 0.63%, pulling back along with the broader market.

SoundHound On Track To Bounce Big

In overnight trading, SoundHound stock was up by more than 6%, according to Yahoo Finance. Retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Monday, and the message volume on the stream was ‘extremely high.’

SOUN sentiment and message volume as of 1:20 a.m. ET, Nov. 10 | source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on the SoundHound stream climbed nearly 700% over the seven days leading up to late Sunday. The number of followers of the stock on the platform has more than doubled this year.

A bullish watcher said they expected a “massive deal” to be in the offing. “Just the mere adoption by tech giants says a lot about SoundHound’s capabilities! So incredibly bullish,” they said.

On the earnings call, CEO Keyvan Mohajer said, “We are nearly fully integrated with two tech platform giants in order to offer our voice ordering to their many millions of users. Going live to consumers is now imminent with more to come on this opportunity.”

The executive called this “proof point” for its technology, “that is ready for mass adoption even by big tech.”

Another user said they expected the stock to climb to at least $26 by the year-end. Thanks to a nearly 800% rally in 2026, SoundHound hit an all-time high of $24.98 on Dec. 26.

Analyst Impressed With Deal Traction

Following the quarterly results, Pipe Sandler analysts raised their price target to $15 from $12, citing a large IoT win as a notable highlight. The deal underscores the company's traction with APAC customers, the analysts said. Piper Sandler, however, has a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the stock, five have ‘Buy’ ratings, while three were ‘Neutral,’ according to Koyfin. The average price target for SoundHound stock is $16.56, implying over 17% upside. The stock's short interest is fairly elevated at 25.20%, positioning it well for a short-squeeze-driven rally. The stock is down over 37% year-to-date.

