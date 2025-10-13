The PEAK Series, short for Power, Energy, Anode, Knowledge, uses Solidion's flagship 5500 battery cell, which is built on proprietary silicon-carbon anode technology.

Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) announced on Monday the development of the PEAK Series Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system, a product engineered to deliver higher efficiency, longer battery life, and lower operational costs.

The PEAK Series aims to address the specific needs of modern AI-focused data centers, which require reliable, compact, and efficient power backup solutions. Following the announcement, Solidion Technology's stock traded over 56% higher in Monday’s premarket.

