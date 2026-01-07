The cryptocurrency was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits on Monday night.

Solana price rose alongside Bitcoin but remains below its record high seen last year.

According to data from Farside Investors, Solana ETFs recorded $16.8 million in net inflows on Monday, lifting cumulative inflows to $1.09 billion.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF led activity on Monday, attracting $12.47 million and bringing its cumulative inflows to $638.34 million.

Solana (SOL) rose Monday night, tracking Bitcoin’s (BTC) push toward the $94,000 level, after Solana ETFs' inflows gained momentum again and its stablecoin supply continues to surge.

Solana’s price rose 2.2% in the last 24 hours to around $138. The altcoin is still trading more than 50% below its record high of over $293 seen in January last year. Bitcoin’s price was up 1.4% in the last 24 hours to around $93,700, paring gains after crossing $94,600, according to CoinGecko data.

Solana was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on the platform around the cryptocurrency rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day as chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Solana ETF Inflows Cross $1 Billion Milestone

According to data from Farside Investors, Solana ETFs recorded $16.8 million in net inflows on Monday, lifting cumulative inflows to $1.09 billion. The funds crossed the $1 billion threshold on Friday, marking the strongest demand since mid-December. Monday’s inflow was the largest daily total since December 18, when funds pulled in $13.18 million.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) led activity on Monday, attracting $12.47 million and bringing its cumulative inflows to $638.34 million. Retail sentiment around BSOL remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, even with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

The milestone follows similar moves by Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and, most recently, XRP (XRP) ETFs. Solana ETFs are now the fourth category to surpass $1 billion in cumulative inflows.

Meme Coins Add To Solana Momentum

Solana-based meme coins outperformed the rest of the market on Sunday night as Bitcoin rose above $93,000. Solana-based token rainbowfish (FISH) rose 246% in the last 24 hours to $0.0067, paring gains after hitting a record high of $0.0071 after a long-dormant “Rainbow Fish” parody account on X re-emerged this month and sparked renewed interest in Solana meme assets.

Stablecoin supply on the network also recently surpassed that of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), according to data from DeFiLlama. The market capitalization of stablecoins on Solana currently stands at $15.67 billion, compared with $14.46 billion on BSC.

