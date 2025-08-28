According to an ongoing Stocktwits poll, most retail traders don’t think Ethereum will be able to flip Bitcoin, even in another five years.

Bitcoin (BTC) turned green in morning trade, but Ethereum (ETH) lagged as Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) led major altcoin movers.

Bitcoin’s price edged 1.8% higher in the last 24 hours, still almost 10% below its recent record high of over $124,000, but no longer in the red after the weekend flash crash extended to Tuesday trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency trended in ‘neutral’ over the past day.

After outpacing Bitcoin on Wednesday, Ethereum’s price slipped 0.2% lower over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

According to an ongoing Stocktwits poll, most retail traders don’t think Ethereum will be able to flip Bitcoin, even in another five years. Ethereum’s market capitalization currently stands at $554 billion, which is less than a quarter of Bitcoin’s market capitalization of $2.2 trillion.

Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, Solana and Dogecoin led gains among the top altcoins. Solana’s price jumped more than 4% in the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin’s price gained more than 1.5%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana trended higher within ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter. Retail sentiment around Dogecoin, however, remained in’bearish’ territory over the past day.

Among other major altcoins, Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) was in the red, while Cardano (ADA) was in the green. XRP’s price edged 0.4% lower, and Cardano’s price was up 0.5% in the last 24 hours.

On the equities side, Bitcoin-linked stocks were in the green during pre-market trading. Shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, gained 1.23%. Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT) stock rose 1%, while shares of its peer, Mara Holdings (MARA), were up 1.2%.

Shares of Ethereum-holding companies, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and FG Nexus (FGNX), were also in the green during pre-market trade, despite the weakness in Ethereum’s price. BMNR’s stock gained 2.1%, while FGNX’s stock rose more than 8%.

As the crypto market simmered down, just $265 million in liquidations occurred over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Long liquidations, at $136 million, were slightly higher than short liquidations, which totaled around $129 million. Ethereum experienced the largest liquidations of $96 million, followed by Bitcoin at $41 million.

The overall cryptocurrency market gained 1.4% in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin’s dominance at 56.3%.

