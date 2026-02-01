In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday morning with the District Court of Collin County, Texas, AG Paxton alleged that the social media company knowingly misrepresented Snapchat’s safety to parents and consumers.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) or Snapchat is facing another lawsuit, this time from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, over failing to warn parents and consumers sufficiently about the inappropriate material on its app, as well as its addictive design.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday morning with the District Court of Collin County, Texas, AG Paxton alleged that the social media company knowingly misrepresented Snapchat’s safety to parents and consumers, and promoted it as safe for use by children with '12+' age ratings on app stores.

“I will not allow Snapchat to harm our kids by running a business designed to get Texas children addicted to a platform filled with obscene and destructive content,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Shares of SNAP were down almost 4% at the time of writing.

