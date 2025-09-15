The new operating system enhances the user experience on Snap’s current Spectacles, a product that has been available to developers only so far.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is reportedly stepping up its push into augmented reality with the introduction of an upgraded operating system for its smart glasses.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company released Snap OS 2.0, signaling it’s one step closer to launching its first AR glasses for the general public, scheduled to arrive in 2026.

Snap stock traded over 2% higher on Monday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

SNAP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Sep. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw an 86% increase in user message count over 24 hours as of Monday morning. The new operating system enhances the user experience on its current Spectacles, a product that has so far only been made available to developers, noted the report.

The forthcoming consumer version, known as Specs, will run the same software. Set for release in 2026, the latest Specs model builds on Snap’s history of augmented reality developments, featuring innovations such as spatial computing, AI-powered interaction, and shared digital experiences.

Snap said the device will serve as a portable computing tool for tasks such as media consumption, internet browsing, and contextual assistance through AR.

At the core of Snap OS 2.0 is a revamped browser designed to load pages more quickly and improve navigation, according to the report. Snap says the browser now supports video playback for longer content, allowing users to access a variety of websites, from news outlets to retail platforms, directly from the glasses.

Snap stock has lost over 30% of its value year-to-date and more than 22% in the last 12 months.

