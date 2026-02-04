SMCI reported net sales of $12.7 billion compared to $5.7 billion in the same period year-ago.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) reported a 123% jump in its second quarter net sales as demand for its services remained strong.

SMCI reported net sales of $12.7 billion compared to $5.7 billion in the same period year-ago. The sales figure sailed past analyst estimates of $10.34 billion, as per fiscal.ai.

“With our leading AI server and storage technology foundation, strong customer engagements, and expanding global manufacturing footprint, we are scaling rapidly to support large AI and enterprise deployments while continuing to strengthen our operational and financial execution,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Super Micro.