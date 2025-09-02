At the time of writing, silver futures maturing in December were up nearly 2%, while gold futures for the same month were up 0.9%.

Silver prices continued to rise as demand for the precious metal outpaced its supply, while increasing hopes of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve have boosted investor sentiment for precious metals.

“The previous significant undervaluation of Silver relative to Gold is likely to have attracted investors to the Silver market, which, based on forecasts by the Silver Institute and Metals Focus, is expected to be undersupplied for the fifth consecutive year,” said Commerzbank in a recent note, according to a report by FXStreet.

