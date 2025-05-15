The company announced FDA-requested toxicology studies for its PTSD treatment SPC-15, fueling optimism for a 2025 IND submission and Phase 1 trial.

Silo Pharma's stock buzz increased on Wednesday after the company reported crucial development steps for SPC-15, their main product which serves as an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Silo entered into a partnership with Frontage Laboratories to perform a 7-day significant animal safety and toxicology study as requested by the FDA.

Shares of the company closed at $0.84 on Wednesday, down 23.3% for the day, and declined further by 4.9% to $0.80 in after-hours trading.

Silo is moving forward with an IND-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study focused on SPC-15.

Completing the toxicology studies with favorable outcomes will enable the submission of an IND application in 2025.

Silo intends to start a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial for SPC-15 after receiving approval.

The pharma company has obtained an exclusive worldwide license from Columbia University to develop SPC-15 further and enable its manufacturing and commercial distribution.

Additionally, Silo also partnered with Veloxity Labs to provide bioanalysis services for its current GLP toxicology and toxicokinetics research.

The company confirmed its plan to start the FDA IND process for SPC-15 in 2025, with the goal of advancing to clinical trials once approval is obtained.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 3,300% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user mentioned that buying shares under a dollar has been consistently profitable for them over the past five years, though they plan to exit within three to six months, adding that catching pre-market price spikes requires early mornings.

Another user noted they took a 9% gain on the stock and planned to exit soon.

The stock has declined 12% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<