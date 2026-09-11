Signet’s strong Q2 results, improving margins, and higher selling prices prompted multiple analysts to raise price targets.

Goldman Sachs raised its Signet price target, citing Q2 sales growth, a 6% rise in average selling prices, and stronger margins.

Telsey Advisory raised its price target to $105 from $96, citing improvements in Signet’s products and operations.

Signet reported $1.53 billion in Q2 revenue, in line with estimates, while adjusted EPS of $2.19 beat the $1.74 analyst forecast.

Signet Jewelers Corp. (SIG) stock is on track for its strongest week in more than a year as analysts across Wall Street raised price targets, citing improving sales, margins and a new credit-card agreement that could further support earnings growth.

Signet Jewelers stock traded over 1% higher in Friday’s premarket and has surged over 14% so far this week.

Goldman Raises Signet’s Price Target

Goldman Sachs lifted its price target on Signet to $109 from $96 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm highlighted continued comparable-sales growth in Q2 and a 6% increase in average selling prices. Underlying earnings per share also came in $0.06 above Goldman’s forecast after excluding an estimated $0.30 tariff refund and $0.15 in other below-the-line benefits.

Goldman also pointed to surprise profit during Q2, noting that gross margin exceeded its expectations by 20 basis points. The firm viewed the results as another indication that Signet is making steady progress despite the broader challenges facing retailers.

Telsey Sees Holiday Potential For Signet

Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group increased the firm's price target to $105 from $96 and retained a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey said Signet continues to strengthen its product assortment, operating execution and customer experience, developments that could provide a favorable setup heading into the holiday shopping season.

Raymond James took a more optimistic stance, raising its price target to $120 from $100 and keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm cited Signet’s Q2 EPS beat, improved fiscal 2027 earnings outlook and a new credit-card partnership that it expects to add meaningfully to shareholder value. Raymond James expects earnings per share to rise 22% in fiscal 2027 and another 14% in fiscal 2028.

Signet reported $1.53 billion in Q2 revenue, in line with estimates, while adjusted EPS came in at $2.19, beating the $1.74 analyst estimate, according to Fiscal Ai data. Gross margin rose to 39.4%, helped by tariff refunds and lower costs. Same-store sales increased 2.2%, while average selling prices rose about 6%.

SIG Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

SIG stock has gained nearly 18% year-to-date.

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