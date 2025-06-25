The analyst sees over 10% upside, citing strength in technical indicators and price action across timeframes.

Indian realty stock Shriram Properties climbed over 3% on Wednesday, mirroring strength across the broader market.

It has also bucked the trend in realty stocks as the Nifty Realty index slipped 0.3%, while the broader Nifty50 index gained 0.7%.

Shriram Properties stock has rallied 24% in the last one month.

SEBI-registered analyst Ashok Kumar Aggarwal has recommended accumulating Shriram Properties stock in the ₹97–₹100 price range, with short-term targets of ₹110 and ₹115. He has set a stop-loss at ₹91.

Aggarwal noted that the stock is trading above moving averages on both hourly and daily timeframes.

The analyst added that the relative strength index is above 60 and on-balance volume is showing signs of accumulation on the daily chart.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), Shriram Properties registered a net profit of ₹47.7 crore, doubling its year-ago earnings of ₹20.1 crore.

The March quarter revenue of ₹427.5 crore increased 19% year-on-year from ₹358.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

The firm’s core profit stood at ₹89.2 crore, marking a 94% improvement from ₹45.9 crore in the same period last year.

Shriram Properties also reduced its net debt by 26% to ₹326 crore, improving its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.24x from 0.35x last year, making it one of the lowest in the sector.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 3.6% so far in 2025.

