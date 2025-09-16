Cup-and-handle and trendline breakouts are driving bullish momentum in midcaps like Sheetal Cool Products and Patel Engineering, among others.

SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits are bullish on a wide range of mid-cap stocks, highlighting breakout patterns accompanied by strong volumes.

From Shree Pushkar Chemicals to Aegis Logistics, the charts are indicating fresh upside potential. Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals

Analyst Palak Jain is bullish on Shree Pushkar Chemicals. She recommended buying above ₹401, for a target price of ₹448, and a stop loss at ₹360. An inverse head and shoulder breakout above trendline resistance on strong volumes confirms a bullish reversal and new uptrend momentum.

Northern Arc Capital

Analyst Vinay Taparia has flagged four such breakout stocks. He said that Northern Arc Capital has given a good cup and handle breakout with good volumes after taking support at the upward-moving trendline. The stock can move to ₹300 levels in the short term, with ₹250 acting as a good support on the downside. But a close below ₹244 negates this view.

Sheetal Cool Products

Sheetal Cool Products has seen a cup-and-handle breakout at the lower levels, accompanied by good volume. It can move to ₹320-₹350 levels in the short term. A close below ₹230 invalidates this outlook, according to Taparia.

Aegis Logistics

Aegis Logistics has seen a good breakout with good volumes. It can move to ₹930 levels in the short term, but a close below ₹695 negates this view.

Patel Engineering

