Shopify reported revenue of $3.58 billion in Q2, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $3.44 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

President Harley Finkelstein called Q2 a “monster quarter,” saying Shopify delivered more than 30% year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value, gross profit and free cash flow.

Shopify also shared new operating metrics tied to AI adoption, saying traffic from AI searches to merchant storefronts and orders originating from AI searches both tripled year-on-year.

Separately, Shopify Payments processed $78 billion during the quarter, pushing cumulative gross payments volume above $1 trillion.

Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) soared about 26% in premarket trading Wednesday, putting the stock on track for its biggest single-day gain since the company went public in 2015, after the e-commerce platform reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results.

Shopify reported revenue of $3.58 billion in Q2, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $3.44 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. The company also forecast third-quarter (Q3) revenue growth in the low-30% range, ahead of analysts' expectations for about 26% year-over-year growth.

Source: Koyfin<

SHOP was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

SHOP Says AI Is Expanding What's Possible For Merchants

President Harley Finkelstein called it a “monster quarter,” saying Shopify delivered more than 30% year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), gross profit and free cash flow.

“We power every kind of business, and with AI, we’re expanding what’s possible for all of them. No one else comes close,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said GMV growth accelerated despite a strong comparison from a year earlier. He added that Shopify saw strong results across merchant sizes, sales channels and geographies while continuing to improve operating leverage.

SHOP Outlines AI Commerce Push

Shopify also outlined its push into AI-powered commerce, describing itself as a “Unified Commerce Hub” connecting merchants across online stores, marketplaces, social commerce, AI chats and “shoppable agentic experiences.”

It also showcased a redesigned merchant dashboard with a new AI section that lets merchants see which AI channels they are live on, monitor performance and view product rankings for buyer queries.

SHOP Shares New AI And Payments Metrics

Shopify also shared new operating metrics tied to AI adoption, saying traffic from AI searches to merchant storefronts and orders originating from AI searches both tripled year-on-year. Buyers arriving through AI channels placed orders at twice the rate of those coming from other channels.

The company also said its AI assistant, Sidekick, recorded 34 million conversations during the quarter, with weekly active shops using the tool increasing 3.6 times from a year earlier.

Separately, Shopify Payments processed $78 billion during the quarter, pushing cumulative gross payments volume above $1 trillion.

What Retail Traders Think About SHOP

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Shopify trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

SHOP stock is down 23% year-to-date and 2% over the past 12 months. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 28% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (VXUS) is up 25%.

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