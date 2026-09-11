Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $160 price target.

Bernstein took a bullish stance on Shopify, citing its broad merchant platform and potential to benefit as AI lowers barriers for new businesses.

The firm believes Shopify could lead commerce innovation by helping merchants manage everything from customer acquisition to fulfillment.

Shopify’s 95x P/E valuation has investors questioning whether its growth can justify the premium.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock edged higher overnight as Bernstein initiated coverage with an ‘Outperform’ rating. Analyst Mark Shmulik said Shopify is “perfectly positioned to lead” commerce innovation, citing its merchant-focused platform and the potential for AI to expand the pool of new business builders.

Shopify stock inched 0.8% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. However, the stock has slumped more than 12% so far this week and is on track for its worst week since May.

Bernstein Sees 26% Upside For Shopify

Analyst Shmulik began coverage of Shopify with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $160 price target, implying a 26% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The analyst sees the company as "perfectly positioned to lead the way" in commerce innovation, while pointing to Shopify’s ability to support merchants across multiple stages of the selling process.

Bernstein believes Shopify offers merchants more than just an online store. Its platform helps businesses attract customers, process sales, and manage order fulfillment.

That broader relationship could help Shopify remain relevant as merchants increasingly rely on technology to manage their businesses. The company’s platform connects different parts of the commerce process, giving businesses a single ecosystem to operate through.

AI Could Expand Shopify’s Market

Artificial intelligence is another factor behind Bernstein’s bullish stance. Shmulik believes AI is making it easier for a new group of entrepreneurs and developers to create businesses, potentially increasing the number of merchants who need commerce infrastructure.

Lower technical barriers could encourage more people to experiment with new business ideas, according to Bernstein. As that pool of potential builders grows, Shopify could benefit from additional demand for tools that help turn those ideas into functioning businesses.

Rising Valuation Raises Questions For Shopify Investors

Last week, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold 40,392 Shopify shares across two funds, following SHOP’s strong 25% rally in August after the company reported strong Q2 results, including $3.58 billion in revenue, $488 million in operating income, $115.57 billion in GMV and $654 million in free cash flow.

Shopify’s strong rally has lifted its valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 95x. Investors are now weighing whether the company’s strong growth can sustain such a premium valuation.

SHOP stock has cratered 21% year-to-date.

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