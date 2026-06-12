Shell is reportedly preparing to offload its offshore wind assets as it doubles down on higher-return fossil fuel operations in a strategic portfolio shift.

The sale process could begin later this year, with completion reportedly targeted for 2027.

The move reflects Shell’s broader strategic shift away from renewable energy investments toward core oil and gas businesses.

Shell has been reducing its renewable energy footprint, including exits from European onshore renewables and India’s Sprng Energy.

Shell Plc (SHEL) is reportedly preparing a potential sale of its offshore wind farms, valued at over $1 billion, as it continues to pivot away from renewable energy investments and as part of a broader strategic shift toward higher-return fossil fuel businesses.

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At the time of writing, SHEL stock was trading 0.35% higher in Friday’s afternoon trade.

SHEL Lines Up Advisers As Sale Plans Take Shape

Shell has brought in Rothschild & Co. and PJT Partners to handle the planned sale process, which could ultimately value the offshore wind assets at more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The report suggests the process could be initiated before the end of this year, with a transaction potentially closing in 2027.

The divestment is the latest step in Shell CEO Wael Sawan’s push to streamline the company’s portfolio and exit lower-yielding businesses after taking charge over three years ago. Since then, Shell has been steadily reshaping its strategy, moving further away from its earlier push into large-scale clean power investments, especially in wind.

From Green Ambitions To Capital Discipline

The move follows a series of divestments across Shell’s renewable energy portfolio, including its European onshore renewables business and India-based Sprng Energy, which it acquired for $1.55 billion in 2022, reported Bloomberg. The company also withdrew from plans to develop offshore wind projects in Scotland last year, further reducing its exposure to green power assets."

That earlier vision had positioned Shell as a potential heavyweight in global electricity markets, with one executive even floating a goal to make the company into the world’s largest power producer, reported Bloomberg. However, that plan has since been scaled back under Sawan, who has prioritized capital discipline and shareholder returns over aggressive expansion into renewables.

SHEL Stock: What Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SHEL shares was ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal.’

SHEL stock has gained over 27% in the past 12 months.

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