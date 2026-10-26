Surgery Partners shareholders, excluding Bain Capital affiliates, will receive $23.50 per share in cash.

Bain Capital, which owns about 39% of Surgery Partners, will exchange its shares for equity in HealthSpan.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027

HealthSpan is expected to finance the transaction through cash and debt.

Shares of Surgery Partners (SGRY) surged more than 46% in morning trade on Monday, as investors reacted to HealthSpan Partners’ approximately $5.7 billion acquisition offer to take the company private.

Under the agreement, Surgery Partners shareholders, excluding Bain Capital affiliates, will receive $23.50 per share in cash, representing more than a 49% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Bain Capital, which owns about 39% of Surgery Partners, will exchange its shares for equity in the acquiring company.

SGRY shares are tracking their biggest single-day gains since April 2020.

SGRY To Become Private After Completion Of Acquisition

The acquisition will allow the companies to establish one of the largest outpatient surgical care platforms in the U.S. This allows patients to undergo surgical procedures without an extended hospital stay.

Surgery Partners operates more than 200 facilities across 30 states, including outpatient surgical centers and surgical hospitals. Its specialties include orthopedic and spinal procedures, cardiology, gastroenterology and eye care.

“We believe this transaction represents the best path forward for Surgery Partners, delivering an attractive all-cash premium to our shareholders while creating lasting benefits for our patients, physicians and other stakeholders,” said Eric Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter (Q1) of 2027, with HealthSpan expected to finance the transaction through cash and debt. Surgery Partners will become privately held, and its shares will be delisted from Nasdaq after completion. However, it is expected to retain its name, headquarters, and existing operations.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Retail sentiment surrounding SGRY on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

The stock has gained more than 50% so far this year.

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