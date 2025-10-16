IT giants Infosys, Wipro, and LTIMindree are expected to post their Q2 earnings today

Indian equity markets are set for a firm opening on Thursday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, climbing 0.11% higher to 25,466.50 at 8:25 a.m. IST.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The markets ended higher on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak, as all major sectors, barring media, ended in the green. Real estate, PSU banks, metals, and financial stocks led the gains.

Apart from the bourses in Hong Kong and Singapore, all major Asian markets were up on Thursday. South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei lead the advances.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price rose 2.2% to $4,238.27 per ounce. Brent crude traded up 0.78% at $62.39 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Bharat Electronics: Secured orders worth ₹592 crore across tank subsystems, combat systems, and communication equipment.

Power Mech Projects: Secured a ₹2,500 crore EPC order from Bharat Heavy Electricals for executing the Balance of Plant package at the 1x800 MW Singareni Thermal Power Station.

Hero MotoCorp: Entered the Spanish market in partnership with Noria Motos, launching Euro 5+ compliant models.

Indian Energy Exchange: SEBI unearthed insider trading worth over ₹173 crore involving IEX shares after an extensive investigation.

Jyoti Structures: Won a ₹288.36 crore order from AESL Projects for a turnkey +800 kV HVDC transmission line project.

KEC International: Bagged a ₹1,038 crore order for a 380 kV GIS substation in Saudi Arabia, taking YTD orders beyond ₹16,000 crore.

Varroc Engineering: Appointed Avinash Chintawar as Chief Operating Officer effective October 15.

Adani Green Energy: Operational capacity rose 49% to 16.7 GW in H1FY26, with energy sales up 39% to 19,569 million units and new greenfield additions at 2.4 GW.

Results Impact

Axis Bank: Q2 profit declined 26.4% to ₹5,089.6 crore, while net interest income rose 1.9% to ₹13,744.6 crore. Provisions surged 60.9% to ₹3,547 crore, though asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.46% and net NPA at 0.44%.

HDFC Life Insurance: Profit grew 3% to ₹448.3 crore, driven by a 13.6% rise in net premium income to ₹18,871.2 crore and a 26.4% jump in commissions to ₹2,344.3 crore.

L&T Finance: Reported a 5.6% rise in profit to ₹734.8 crore, with revenue up 7.9% at ₹4,335.8 crore and net interest income increasing 10.3% to ₹2,403.1 crore.

HDB Financial Services: Profit slipped 1.6% to ₹581.4 crore, even as NII jumped 19.6% to ₹2,192.5 crore. Provisions spiked 73.5% to ₹748 crore, and asset quality weakened with gross Stage 3 loans rising to 2.81%.

Oberoi Realty: Profit surged 29% to ₹760.3 crore on a 34.8% rise in revenue to ₹1,779 crore.

Delta Corp: Profit fell 7% to ₹25.1 crore, while revenue remained flat at ₹182.8 crore.

Angel One: Profit dropped 50% to ₹211.7 crore, with revenue declining 20.7% to ₹1,201.8 crore.

Network18 Media: News business revenue rose 7.2% to ₹477.2 crore, with EBITDA up 5.1% to ₹7.4 crore; margins remained steady at 1.5%.

Hathway Cable: Profit declined 29.2% to ₹18.25 crore, though revenue grew 4.7% to ₹536.7 crore.

Huhtamaki India: Profit jumped 214% to ₹36.8 crore despite a 4.3% dip in revenue to ₹624.7 crore.

KEI Industries: Profit increased 31.5% to ₹203.5 crore, supported by a 19.4% rise in revenue to ₹2,726.3 crore.

Kewal Kiran Clothing: Profit fell 31.5% to ₹44.9 crore, even as revenue grew 14.9% to ₹354.1 crore; other income plunged 80.2%.

Q2 Results Today

Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Eternal, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Bank, Alok Industries, CIE Automotive India, Crizac, Cyient, Ganesh Consumer Products, Indian Overseas Bank, Ivalue Infosolutions, Kajaria Ceramics, Mastek, Metro Brands, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India, South Indian Bank, Sunteck Realty, Vikram Solar, Waaree Energies, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Listings Today

Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research, and Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT)

Active IPOs

Midwest

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <