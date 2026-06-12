SEALSQ said its initiative with WISeKey introduces a new digital infrastructure category that will transform traditional satellites into trusted computing nodes.

The company is collaborating with WISeKey to create one of the world's first AI-enabled orbital security clouds.

The launch marks the beginning of a multi-year deployment strategy that is expected to expand into a constellation of up to 100 satellites by 2033.

The constellation is expected to reach full operational capability by 2033 and will provide enterprise-grade services from space.

SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) on Friday provided a crucial update on its ongoing collaboration with WISeKey (WKEY) regarding its initiative to deploy a constellation of satellites to deliver cybersecurity solutions and artificial intelligence from space.

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The company said its first “Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud” satellite is expected to launch on a SpaceX mission in the fourth quarter of the year.

Why This Matters?

SEALSQ said its initiative with WISeKey introduces a new digital infrastructure category that will transform traditional satellites into trusted computing nodes, resulting in the creation of “one of the world's first AI-enabled orbital security clouds.”

“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in critical infrastructure, financial systems, defense networks, and autonomous devices, the need for trusted and quantum-resilient computing environments is becoming essential,” the company stated.

It noted the currently planned launch is part of a multi-year plan to send up to 100 satellites into space and that the constellation will be fully online by 2033.

A New Space Era

The important milestone comes amid the rise of the space economy, as rapid technological advancements, especially in AI, are pushing companies to explore services that can be provided from beyond Earth.

The excitement around space in recent months stems from the blockbuster SpaceX IPO, which made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire, and from NASA’s goal of establishing a Moon Base suitable for human habitation.

“By combining space infrastructure, post-quantum cryptography and artificial intelligence into a unified platform, SEALSQ and WISeKey Space Advance Technologies are positioning themselves at the intersection of three of the most transformative technology trends of the coming decade,” the firm stated.

What Retail Traders Think About LAES

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One user on the platform said: “This is part of a broader shift where space infrastructure is no longer just connectivity - it’s becoming security + encryption + data protection at orbital level.”

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LAES stock has declined more than 18% so far this year and 27% over the past 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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