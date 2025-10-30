This comes after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday reportedly stated that the trade deal between the U.S. and China could be signed as early as next week.

“The Kuala Lumpur agreement was finished in the middle of the night last night, so I expect we will exchange signatures possibly as soon as next week," said Bessent in an interview on Fox Business.

This comes after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. The meeting yielded multiple agreements across agricultural and energy products, as well as controlling the flow of fentanyl. In return, China has agreed to resume the flow of rare earths, critical minerals, and magnets, according to President Trump.

